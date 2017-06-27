Newsvine

Dershowitz: Ginsburg Should Recuse Herself from 'Any Case Involving' Trump

Former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz said Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should recuse herself from “any case involving the president” because of her past public comments on President Donald Trump.

Dershowitz, a Democratic author and criminal appellate lawyer, noted during an interview Monday on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that Ginsburg has issued some harsh, partisan critiques of Trump — even though Supreme Court justices typically take care to remain as politically neutral as possible.

