Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 41 Seeds: 1950 Comments: 11236 Since: Oct 2011

The Democrats' Three Big Political Lies About Health Care

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: The Federalist
Seeded on Tue Jun 27, 2017 2:27 AM
Discuss:

In a piece in the Washington Post today, EJ Dionne allegedly lays out the “three big lies about health care.” It nicely encapsulates many of the Democrats’ political arguments against repeal (though unlike many of his allies, Dionne was kind enough to refrain from accusing Republicans of manslaughter in this column.) One of them, however, isn’t a lie at all. The other is a debatable policy question, and the third is an absolute strawman.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor