The Democrats' Three Big Political Lies About Health Care

In a piece in the Washington Post today, EJ Dionne allegedly lays out the “three big lies about health care.” It nicely encapsulates many of the Democrats’ political arguments against repeal (though unlike many of his allies, Dionne was kind enough to refrain from accusing Republicans of manslaughter in this column.) One of them, however, isn’t a lie at all. The other is a debatable policy question, and the third is an absolute strawman.