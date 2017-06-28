GOP Senator: Mueller's Hiring Spree 'Tainted' Russia Probe

Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho) said Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s hiring spree, which included Democratic donors and an attorney who represented Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, is “troubling” and has “tainted” the integrity of the entire probe.

Risch, a former attorney and a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, noted during an interview on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that Mueller selected attorney Jeannie Rhee, who represented President Donald Trump’s former foe and the Clinton Foundation in two 2015 lawsuits, to join the team of investigators probing the Russia collusion narrative. Risch said Democrats would “be screaming bloody murder” if an attorney who represented Trump or donated to Republicans were investigating Clinton.