Conservative activist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released an undercover video late on Monday showing a CNN producer admitting the Trump-Russia collusion stories the network pushes are “mostly bull-s**t.”

“I mean, it’s mostly bulls**t right now. Like, we don’t have any big giant proof,” CNN supervising producer John Bonifield told an undercover Project Veritas journalist when asked his thoughts on the investigation into possible collusion between President Trump and the Russian government.