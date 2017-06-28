Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 41 Seeds: 1953 Comments: 11259 Since: Oct 2011

Hey, Planned Parenthood, Learn To Make Better Handmaiden Costumes

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: The Federalist
Seeded on Wed Jun 28, 2017 3:08 AM
Discuss:

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood protestors gathered outside the nation’s capitol dressed as handmaidens from the Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on a dystopian novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood.

If passed as-is, the bill would defund the nation’s largest abortion provider for one year, about which Planned Parenthood is not happy . Last year, the federal government gave the abortion giant $528 million, making taxpayers their largest source of funding. So they’ve sent protestors dressed as handmaidens — who in the show are forced to bear children for oppressive leaders who govern the fictional Republic of Gilead — to send a message.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor