Hey, Planned Parenthood, Learn To Make Better Handmaiden Costumes

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood protestors gathered outside the nation’s capitol dressed as handmaidens from the Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on a dystopian novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood.

If passed as-is, the bill would defund the nation’s largest abortion provider for one year, about which Planned Parenthood is not happy . Last year, the federal government gave the abortion giant $528 million, making taxpayers their largest source of funding. So they’ve sent protestors dressed as handmaidens — who in the show are forced to bear children for oppressive leaders who govern the fictional Republic of Gilead — to send a message.