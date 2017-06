ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Every day, 60 school bus drivers get into accidents. That's about 22,000 bus crashes a year, injuring thousands of students.

But the problems are much worse than just traffic accidents. A CBS News investigation found a stunning lack of oversight of school bus drivers.

On average, at least once a week a driver is arrested for driving under the influence or child pornography, or even sexually assaulting a child.