Second Undercover Video: CNN Pundit Calls Russia 'Big Nothing-Burger'

Things just keep getting worse for CNN. Only a day after Project Veritas released a video showing CNN supervising producer John Bonifield suggesting the network’s coverage of Trump-Russia stories is “mostly bull-s**t” to get higher ratings, the conservative watchdog group released another clip of CNN talking head Van Jones saying much the same thing.

In the new video, which is far less extensive than the one of Bonifield, a Project Veritas journalist can be heard asking Jones for his thoughts on the Trump-Russia investigation. “The Russia thing is just a big nothing-burger,” Jones replies. “There’s nothing there you can do.”