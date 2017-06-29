The Supreme Court’s latest ruling that says it’s discriminatory to exclude organizations from public programs solely on account of their religious nature helps the legal environment for school choice. So does a Tuesday Supreme Court order that New Mexico revisit its ban on religious schools participating in a state textbook program for poor children.
Supreme Court Sets Up Collision Course For School Choice And Sex Politics
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:42 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment