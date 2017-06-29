Nikki Haley and Trump's Doctrine of Diplomatic Chaos | Foreign Policy

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told Congress on Wednesday that foreign diplomats at the U.N. frequently cite their concerns about the unpredictability of U.S. foreign policy. That, she said, is a good thing.

Keeping foreign governments guessing about U.S. intentions has served as a powerful negotiating lever, she said, helping her to secure cuts of hundreds of millions of dollars in peacekeeping costs. “For me, it’s been helpful,” she said during a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.