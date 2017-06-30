Newsvine

House Passes Kate's Law, but Fate Uncertain in Divided Senate

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to increase penalties on illegal immigrants who repeatedly cross the border, but there is scant evidence it will fare any better in the Senate than it did last year.

Named Kate’s Law after 2015 homicide victim Kate Steinle, the bill sailed through the House on a largely party-line 257-167 vote.

The margin was similar to 2015, when the House voted 241-179. But the Senate version of Kate’s Law failed to overcome a Democratic filibuster last year, attracting support from just three Democrats. The House bill did, however, did do better than the 2015 version. Twenty-four Democrats joined the Republican majority, while just one GOP House member defected.

