Napolitano: Why our Supreme Court justices unanimously agreed about Trump's travel ban | Fox News

Earlier this week, after nearly uniform rejections by judges all across the country, President Donald Trump achieved a court victory in the persistent challenges to his most recent executive order restricting the immigration of people into the United States from six predominately Muslim countries.

Lower federal courts had consistently ruled that the president’s behavior was animated by an anti-Muslim bias -- a bias he forcefully articulated during the presidential election campaign -- concluding that what appeared to be, on its face, a travel ban based rationally on national security needs was in reality a “Muslim ban” based on religious fear, prejudice or hatred.

The Supreme Court unanimously saw it differently. Here is the back story