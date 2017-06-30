California Medicaid – Unsustainable Costs

California officials, intimately familiar with seismic activity, are forecasting a “Big One” coming to the Golden State — in the form of the Republican Congress’s health-care legislation. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times editorial board accused Republicans of planning to “slash” Medicaid and “devastate” Los Angeles County, where 40 percent of the population are Medicaid recipients. Their projection reflects a sentiment shared by many across the state. About 14 million Californians — more than one-third of the state — are Medi-Cal recipients (nearly 19 percent of the nationwide Medicaid population), and the nearly $100 billion program is two-thirds funded by the federal government. What will happen if California has to shoulder more, or most, of that burden?