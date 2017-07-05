What CNN's Threat To Dox A Redditor Tells Us About The State Of Journalism

If you’re going to create nasty memes to get attention, demand people give you credit for those memes, and celebrate when the president of the United States shares one with his 30 million followers, I have no sympathy for you. You’re not a martyr for the cause of free expression. There was a time that anonymity allowed Americans with unpopular or unconventional beliefs to make their arguments without fear of retribution. Today, the Internet has created an environment that incentivizes people to create detestable messages meant to troll and harass.

Then again, this story isn’t really about online harassment or “HanA**holeSolo,” the man who (might have) created a GIF of President Trump body-slamming a wrestler — which I feel the need to reiterate is fake violence — with a CNN logo imposed on his face. The story itself means little. This is about how places like CNN function these days. How they overreact to everything the president does. How many of today’s newsrooms give some people a pass and destroy others.