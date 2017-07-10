Newsvine

Media Attempt to Reignite Russian Hysteria Over 'Nothing-Burger' Trump Jr. Meeting | LifeZette

The mainstream media and liberal politicians sought to reignite Russian collusion hysteria over the weekend after news surfaced that President Donald Trump’s son and son-in-law met with a Russian lawyer shortly after Trump clinched the Republican presidential nomination in the summer of 2016.

