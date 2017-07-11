Gorka to CNN Host: 'You Are in the Attacking President Trump Business' | LifeZette

Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka slammed CNN for its constant anti-Trump coverage during an interview on the network Tuesday morning, telling co-anchor Alisyn Camerota that “you aren’t in the news business anymore” though “you used to be.”

Gorka criticized CNN for continually pushing the unsubstantiated narrative that President Donald Trump or his associates may have colluded with the Russians to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The Trump-Russia hysteria was rebooted over the weekend by a report in The New York Times that the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., met in June 2016 with a Kremlin-connected lawyer who claimed to have damaging information against Clinton.

"It is very strange that CNN is obsessing on those who did nothing inappropriate and has nothing to say about people who are doing pay-for-play, who are involved in selling 20 percent of our uranium to Russia when their husband is getting a half-million-dollar speaking fee," Gorka said, pointing to Clinton's own involvement with foreign officials during the presidential campaign.