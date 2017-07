President Donald Trump on Monday took to Twitter to call for reopening the criminal investigation into 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information.

In doing so, the president took shots at his own attorney general and at congressional committees investigating Russian interference into the 2016 campaign.

“So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?” he tweeted.