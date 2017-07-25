The latest batch of horse manure peddled by the mainstream media came after yet another anonymous leak from within the intelligence community to the Washington Post. On Wednesday last week, the Post reported that President Trump had ordered the Central Intelligence Agency to stop arming and training the rebels fighting Bashar al-Assad in Syria.
It's Good For America, Not Russia, To Stop The CIA From Funding Syrian Jihadists
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 2:47 AM
