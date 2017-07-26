'Gang of Two' Ignore the Lessons of 2016 in Reviving DREAM Act

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), one-fourth of the infamous Gang of Eight — which led the most recent effort to grant amnesty to millions of illegal aliens — are at it again. The downsized gang is back with a downsized amnesty proposal that still misses the point the American people have been trying to impress upon Congress for decades.

Immigration reform is not about “making things right” for the people who broke our laws. It’s about making things right for the primary stakeholders in U.S. immigration policy: the American people.