GOP moves toward solution on Russia sanctions bill - POLITICO

House and Senate Republicans clashed Wednesday over a bipartisan package of sanctions targeting Russia, Iran and North Korea before appearing to resolve a dispute that threatened to delay the bill's arrival on President Donald Trump's desk.

Less than 24 hours after the sanctions deal passed the House 419-3, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said Wednesday morning that his chamber would likely cut out the measure’s North Korea provisions — which were added to the mix in the last lap of talks on the legislation at the behest of House GOP leaders — and send it back across the Capitol. House Republican leaders countered by urging the Senate to act quickly on the bill and warning that any changes would postpone Trump's looming decision on a veto until September.