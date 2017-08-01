Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 42 Seeds: 2035 Comments: 11508 Since: Oct 2011

Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal contempt of court in Arizona

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: circa.com
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 3:04 AM
Discuss:

Former Maricopa County, AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio has been found guilty of criminal contempt for willfully violating a federal judge, according to The Arizona Republic.

The Republic reported that U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton found Arpaio intentionally flouted a separate federal judge’s order to halt his former office’s racial profiling.

U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow reportedly ruled in a 2011 preliminary injunction that Maricopa County deputies could not detain migrants not suspects of a crime.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor