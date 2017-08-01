Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal contempt of court in Arizona

Former Maricopa County, AZ Sheriff Joe Arpaio has been found guilty of criminal contempt for willfully violating a federal judge, according to The Arizona Republic.

The Republic reported that U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton found Arpaio intentionally flouted a separate federal judge’s order to halt his former office’s racial profiling.

U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow reportedly ruled in a 2011 preliminary injunction that Maricopa County deputies could not detain migrants not suspects of a crime.