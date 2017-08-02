Trump admin planning trade measures against China: reports | TheHill

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing trade measures against China, including a crack down on intellectual property theft, signaling a shift by the Trump administration away from working with Beijing.

Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that an announcement by the Trump administration could come at any time, and could include the office of the United States Trade Representative starting an investigation into China's trade practices.

After an investigation, the U.S. could start placing tariffs on imports from China. Specific policies by the administration were not made clear in initial reports.