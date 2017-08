West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a party switch in a surprise appearance with President Donald Trump in W.Va., last night. Justice had found himself at odds with local democrats. Last night he shared the stage with President Trump who has widespread support in the state of West Virginia. He carried every one of the states 55 counties in the 2016 Presidential election.

Democrats who haven't won a thing since the election of Donald Trump, are now left with 15 governors nation-wide.