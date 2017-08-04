Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 43 Seeds: 2044 Comments: 11533 Since: Oct 2011

Everything You Need To Know About The RAISE Act Without Reading It

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: The Federalist
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 9:16 PM
Discuss:

Few issues so fixate and divide our nation of immigrants as much as how we should govern immigration. This has been especially true since the recent presidential campaign, when immigration debates loomed large.

While the Trump administration has enacted various immigration-related policies by executive orders, Republicans have finally introduced an actual piece of legislation to represent their views. The “Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act” (RAISE Act henceforth) will undoubtedly be in the news in upcoming days and weeks, so it behooves the careful conservative media consumer to know what’s in the bill and what it means.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor