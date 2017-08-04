Montreal's Olympic Stadium is being used to house a surge of asylum seekers fleeing the US

Canadian aid workers have converted a portion of Montreal's Olympic Stadium into a temporary shelter for hundreds of asylum seekers leaving the U.S.

Provincial aid workers in Quebec created the new shelter due to an unusually large influx of asylum seekers, most of them Haitian, who have illegally crossed into Canada from the U.S. over the past several months, according to the CBC.

"We've never seen this before," Francine Dupuis, spokesperson for PRAIDA, the Quebec government organization responsible for aiding those claiming refugee status, told the CBC on Wednesday. "It's really quite a bit more intense than what we are used to."