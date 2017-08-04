Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 43 Seeds: 2048 Comments: 11538 Since: Oct 2011

Montreal's Olympic Stadium is being used to house a surge of asylum seekers fleeing the US

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: circa.com
Seeded on Fri Aug 4, 2017 2:40 AM
Discuss:

Canadian aid workers have converted a portion of Montreal's Olympic Stadium into a temporary shelter for hundreds of asylum seekers leaving the U.S.

Provincial aid workers in Quebec created the new shelter due to an unusually large influx of asylum seekers, most of them Haitian, who have illegally crossed into Canada from the U.S. over the past several months, according to the CBC.

"We've never seen this before," Francine Dupuis, spokesperson for PRAIDA, the Quebec government organization responsible for aiding those claiming refugee status, told the CBC on Wednesday. "It's really quite a bit more intense than what we are used to."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor