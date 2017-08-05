D'Souza: American Leftists Are Fascists Marching 'Under the Banner of Anti-Fascism' | LifeZette

Despite the plethora of leftist boys and girls crying about fascist wolves in Republican clothing, it is the modern progressive movement and the Democratic Party that are the standard bearers of fascism in America today, according to Dinesh D’Souza.

In his new book, “The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left,” the conservative author and filmmaker documents the fascist foundations of modern American leftism, and exposes the fundamental lie that asserts fascism is a right-wing phenomenon.

“Today fascism marches under the banner of anti-fascism,” D’Souza told LifeZette in an interview Friday.