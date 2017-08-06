Police Chief Bullied Out of Her Job

Stacy Brown — chief of police services at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington — officially resigned after less than a year at her post. Protesting students at Evergreen disrupted campus and harassed employees, including Brown. These protests, in which professors were descended upon by screaming mobs of students, were caused by increased racial tensions.

Many of these incidents were captured on video and posted online. The disturbing videos show students cornering faculty members, yelling profanity-laced insults, and hurling accusations of racism. Brown became a target for protesters after being accused of “institutional racism.” Many of the protesters associated themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement, which is notorious for being anti-police.