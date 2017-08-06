Democrats won’t win back voters they view with contempt.Everyone knows that Republicans have political problems, from their failure to repeal Obamacare to President Trump’s erratic tweets to his sputtering efforts to make populism a governing philosophy. But what about Democrats? While their problems don’t get as much media attention, Democrats are now both the minority party and a toxic brand to much of middle-class America.
Liberal Elite Class Warfare on Working Class Helps Trump
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Aug 6, 2017 7:25 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment