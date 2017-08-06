Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 43 Seeds: 2053 Comments: 11552 Since: Oct 2011

Liberal Elite Class Warfare on Working Class Helps Trump

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNational Review Online
Seeded on Sun Aug 6, 2017 7:25 PM
Discuss:

Democrats won’t win back voters they view with contempt.Everyone knows that Republicans have political problems, from their failure to repeal Obamacare to President Trump’s erratic tweets to his sputtering efforts to make populism a governing philosophy. But what about Democrats? While their problems don’t get as much media attention, Democrats are now both the minority party and a toxic brand to much of middle-class America.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor