Hey, Planned Parenthood: Keep Your Crazy Ideas Away from Our Kids | LifeZette

Planned Parenthood has determined that, in addition to leading the pack on most abortions performed, that they are parenting experts. Now, they instruct parents to teach their young children that gender cannot be defined by one’s genes or genitalia.

One who embraces this teaching must then honestly grapple with the question: How do we define gender to young children? Is it taste in clothes, feelings, self -perception or perhaps attraction to the opposite sex? The latter would not work, of course, because same sex attraction would be a misnomer if you weren’t sure of your gender identity in the first place.