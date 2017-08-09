Race-Based Admissions Have Asian Students Hiding Their Ethnicity To Avoid Discrimination

When The New York Times first broke the news that Trump’s Department of Justice is going to examine “race-based discrimination” in college admissions, the Times mischaracterized (probably intentionally) the DOJ’s effort as aiming to protect white applicants.

Although later in the same report, the Times admitted that the leaked DOJ’s document didn’t specify which race it considered at the risk of discrimination as the result of affirmative action admission policies, the DOJ quickly debunked the Times’ false narrative by saying it was responding to a lawsuit filed in 2015 regarding allegations of discrimination against Asian Americans in several universities admissions’ practices. Even the Times had to concede that the latest battle of affirmative action doesn’t fit their narrative of “whites” against all differently colored people. Yes, Asians, as the Times discovered, are “the new focus of the affirmative action battle.”