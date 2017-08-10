Newsvine

Yes, Media Covered Lynch-Clinton Tarmac Meeting. With A Pillow

In the middle of the Justice Department’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information during the 2016 campaign, Phoenix ABC morning anchor Christopher Sign broke the bombshell news that Attorney General Loretta Lynch held a clandestine meeting with former President Bill Clinton.

Obviously a secret conversation between Clinton’s husband and the attorney general overseeing her investigation raised alarms among many Americans. But as was so frequently the case from the years 2008-2016, major media reporters were less than enthusiastic in the face of a potential major Obama administration scandal.

