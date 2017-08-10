Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 43 Seeds: 2070 Comments: 11585 Since: Oct 2011

US military forces ready to 'fight tonight' against North Korea

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: circa.com
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 2:52 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

North Korea may be rapidly advancing its nuclear weapons program, but U.S. armed forces have already made preparations to deal with the new threat.

Two U.S. B-1B bombers, joined by aircraft from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force, engaged in a 10-hour mission over South Korea on Monday.

The joint military exercise in the Pacific region came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued threats against the U.S. over the weekend.

The bombers took off from Guam, which North Korea threatened to strike with missiles on Tuesday after President Trump warned he would meet it with "fire and fury" if the country does not stop its provocations.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor