US military forces ready to 'fight tonight' against North Korea

North Korea may be rapidly advancing its nuclear weapons program, but U.S. armed forces have already made preparations to deal with the new threat.

Two U.S. B-1B bombers, joined by aircraft from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea Air Force, engaged in a 10-hour mission over South Korea on Monday.

The joint military exercise in the Pacific region came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued threats against the U.S. over the weekend.

The bombers took off from Guam, which North Korea threatened to strike with missiles on Tuesday after President Trump warned he would meet it with "fire and fury" if the country does not stop its provocations.