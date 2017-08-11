This isn’t just a federal lawmaker using sedition as a club against her political enemies. She’s a former D.A. and assistant U.S. Attorney. You have someone with years of experience as a prosecutor here hinting that we should start thinking about gun-rights advocacy in criminal terms.
Dem Congresswoman: The NRA And Dana Loesch Are Becoming Domestic Security Threats
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Aug 11, 2017 5:29 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment