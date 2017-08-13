Memories of Newsvine

The past six years or so have really been a learning experience. Between the progressives here on Newsvine and in the media and the one who occupied the White House for most of that time, I got to see firsthand how extreme the left's ideology has become. As I leave this sinking ship, I'll have a few memories to file away.

The Good:

Here's to all the heated discussions that stayed on topic.

Here is to old friends who left for one reason or another: "Bob from Ohio" (always used reason & logic) & "Theresa" (Great seeds)

Here is to the friends who will always be friends: "Stryker BD" (thanks for the lessons on questioning everything) & "1911 Colt45" (Don't take their B$) & "Owlsview" (for The objective standard of Truth).

Here's to the admin's who actually took some heat defending the Code of Honor: "Chloe" (you never stood taller) & "Ms CYPRAH" (ya, he did pepper every comment with insults, didn't he?)

Here's to those who always made it interesting: "Johnathon", "Kazutam" & "KPR37"

The Bad:

We all knew when Newsvine changed their format that like minded people would flock together and the broader conversation would be eliminated. The older version also made it easy to look up people. I kind of remember when I graduated from the "greenhouse" (remember that?), I noticed there was someone who had closed their account. The avatar used was a picture of Ayn Rand. No other information was given. I used to wonder about why that person closed their account. I no longer wonder.

I also recall way back having to link 5 separate articles before someone would accept a well published fact. Needless to say, I would never do that again.

The Ugly:

All that is left is the nasty job of saying what many already know. Newsvine had a very good forum and the Code of Honor should have been enforced. It was generally never enforced in a fair way by the old moderators. After we went to nations things went from bad to worse with some nations blatantly allowing anything from those on the left. Many on the right have been baited and expelled. I wont bother naming the most egregious admin's. Let me just say the worst of the worst has his IQ as his avatar.

One more thing - the "death wish rule". Why isn't this rule prominently listed in the Code of Honor?

Alas, It's time for me to move on.

Good-by to Newsvine